Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138,684 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of NeoPhotonics worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 25,176 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 73,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.26. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.20 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 25,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $260,596.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $112,356.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

