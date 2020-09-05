Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Athenex worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,114,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,902,624.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $14.55 on Friday. Athenex Inc has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.35% and a negative net margin of 82.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athenex Inc will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

