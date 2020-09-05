John Oyler Sells 12,961 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 12,961 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $3,121,786.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,689,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,666,466.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, John Oyler sold 61,042 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total transaction of $14,235,604.82.

On Friday, August 21st, John Oyler sold 40,788 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total transaction of $9,796,869.72.

On Wednesday, August 19th, John Oyler sold 29,866 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $7,005,368.96.

On Friday, August 14th, John Oyler sold 8,705 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.15, for a total transaction of $1,838,060.75.

On Wednesday, August 12th, John Oyler sold 19,820 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.10, for a total transaction of $4,203,822.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, John Oyler sold 25,176 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $5,583,533.28.

On Wednesday, August 5th, John Oyler sold 17,254 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total transaction of $3,852,300.58.

On Monday, July 20th, John Oyler sold 28,762 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $7,243,709.70.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, John Oyler sold 27,748 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $6,613,458.32.

On Wednesday, July 8th, John Oyler sold 17,529 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.39, for a total transaction of $3,530,165.31.

BGNE stock opened at $240.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.09. Beigene Ltd has a 1-year low of $114.41 and a 1-year high of $256.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BGNE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 208.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Beigene by 8.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Beigene by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Beigene by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Beigene by 7.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

