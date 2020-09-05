California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 32,203 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,203 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 530.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,566,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,232 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $22,891,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $21,440,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,124,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,231 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,573,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOC. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.86 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $492,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $50,764.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,699.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

