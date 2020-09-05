Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $846,000 Stake in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Beigene were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Beigene by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 3,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.21, for a total value of $726,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 326,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,020,285.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 12,961 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $3,121,786.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,689,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,666,466.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,648 shares of company stock worth $85,332,924 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGNE. BidaskClub cut Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.11.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $240.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.31. Beigene Ltd has a one year low of $114.41 and a one year high of $256.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.59 and its 200-day moving average is $178.60.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. Research analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

