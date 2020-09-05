Goyal Kruti Patel Sells 3,398 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $423,186.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,882.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Goyal Kruti Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $424,841.01.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $371,102.82.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $112.04 on Friday. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $141.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.19 and a 200-day moving average of $82.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Etsy from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 31.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $471,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $1,609,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 700.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at $219,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

