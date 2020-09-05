Phillip Pang Sells 12,500 Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $411,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,490.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $636,875.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $636,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $619,125.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $465,875.00.

Shares of VIR opened at $28.57 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,286,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 517.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 189,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 85,366 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 527.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 58,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $534,000.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

