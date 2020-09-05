Phillip Pang Sells 12,500 Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Stock

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $411,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,490.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 19th, Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $636,875.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 5th, Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $636,250.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 15th, Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $619,125.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 17th, Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $465,875.00.

Shares of VIR opened at $28.57 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,286,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 517.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 189,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 85,366 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 527.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 58,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $534,000.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Goyal Kruti Patel Sells 3,398 Shares of Etsy Inc Stock
Goyal Kruti Patel Sells 3,398 Shares of Etsy Inc Stock
Phillip Pang Sells 12,500 Shares of Vir Biotechnology Stock
Phillip Pang Sells 12,500 Shares of Vir Biotechnology Stock
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 298,727 Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 298,727 Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc
Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 183,055 Shares of Bottomline Technologies
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 183,055 Shares of Bottomline Technologies
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 72,503 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 72,503 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report