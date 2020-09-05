Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 298,727 Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,043,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 298,727 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.20% of Fate Therapeutics worth $35,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $115,936,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 32,685.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,295,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,760,000 after purchasing an additional 81,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 71,953 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $10,317,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $31.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a current ratio of 11.92. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $38.52.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 million. Analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 1,412,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

FATE has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.24.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

