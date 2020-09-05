Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127,615 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.98% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $35,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,170.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $102,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $149,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,266.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $503,525. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $95.79 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $104.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $326.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

