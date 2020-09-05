Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 183,055 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 20.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 705,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183,055 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $35,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after acquiring an additional 73,231 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $45.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 140.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.16 million. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $25,593.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,346.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $255,124.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,511 shares in the company, valued at $19,170,144.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,966 shares of company stock worth $3,686,925. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

Bottomline Technologies Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

