Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 72,503 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,667,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.78% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $36,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPBI. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $22.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $211,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPBI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

