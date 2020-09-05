Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 470,932 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 849,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,932 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.91% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $36,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 281,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 83,950 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 313,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $94,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $4,396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,142 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,674. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WH. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of WH opened at $53.07 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $63.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -110.56, a PEG ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.76.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.