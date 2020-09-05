Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 52,052 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52,052 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Curtiss-Wright worth $39,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 54,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 63,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

CW stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.31. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.64 and a 200-day moving average of $99.24.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.34 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

