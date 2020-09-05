Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216,371 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $37,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Stericycle by 36,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average of $55.65. Stericycle Inc has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research cut shares of Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

In related news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. Also, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $404,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

