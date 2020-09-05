Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 84,242 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,242 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 8.47% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $36,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 26,757 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Shares of EAGG opened at $56.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.01. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $57.30.

