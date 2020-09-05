Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 3,539 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of NVR worth $37,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in NVR by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 82,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,826,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $71,092,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 47.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,666,000 after acquiring an additional 26,882 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 49.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 31,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,650.00.

NVR stock opened at $3,931.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,939.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,353.65. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,043.01 and a twelve month high of $4,318.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total transaction of $7,936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

