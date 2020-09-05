Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,166,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 986,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of KeyCorp worth $38,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2,485.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,342,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after buying an additional 1,290,910 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $777,000. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $797,000. AXA grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 58,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 45,952 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

