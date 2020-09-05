Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143,871 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.81% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $38,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 55.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 119.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

CPK stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average of $86.97. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $101.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.21.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.09%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.57.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.