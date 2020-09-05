Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 457,021 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,718,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 457,021 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp worth $37,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMFG. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 12.9% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 26.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 38,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp alerts:

Shares of SMFG opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $7.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.