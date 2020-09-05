Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 147,660 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,666,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 147,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $38,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 104,172 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 41,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after acquiring an additional 71,526 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 82,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR opened at $18.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,529 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $30,075.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Scott Greer sold 15,009 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,124,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

