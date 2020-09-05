Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.37. Chewy Inc has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $74.84.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chewy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chewy from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 72,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $3,432,700.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,139 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $5,086,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,410,017 shares of company stock valued at $71,741,099 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

