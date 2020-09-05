Broadcom Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 20,845 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 60% compared to the average daily volume of 13,028 call options.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total value of $20,465,860.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 766,606 shares of company stock valued at $246,329,809 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 45.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $362.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.33. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $378.96. The firm has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. TheStreet upgraded Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.58.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

