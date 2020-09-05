Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,764 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. Ares Management Corp has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.18, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $326.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.49 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 637 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $25,492.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 85,889 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $3,426,971.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,912,895 shares of company stock worth $74,820,934. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

