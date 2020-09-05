Barclays PLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 43,233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 701,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,180,000 after purchasing an additional 363,599 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 66,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JMP Securities cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.11.

NYSE AYI opened at $108.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $143.55.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $776.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.