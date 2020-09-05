Barclays PLC Trims Stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,581 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 478.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.23.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,762,833.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $72,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,560 shares in the company, valued at $729,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE REG opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.