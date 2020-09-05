Barclays PLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.02% of Sutro Biopharma worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after buying an additional 41,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 289,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 168,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 141,318 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma Inc has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29.

Several brokerages have commented on STRO. TheStreet raised Sutro Biopharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $4,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 501,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,673 over the last ninety days. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

