Barclays PLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,028 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,380 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $36.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $46.54.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $189.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.17 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 29.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos acquired 1,140 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

