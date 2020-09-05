Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Director Olivier Goudet Acquires 50,000 Shares

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Director Olivier Goudet acquired 50,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,864.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $3.87 on Friday. Coty Inc has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.39). Coty had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $560.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,969,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,205,000 after purchasing an additional 56,839 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Coty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,788,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,628,000 after purchasing an additional 570,498 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. 27.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Coty from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.79.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.