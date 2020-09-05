Amy Fliegelman Olli Sells 1,348 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VMware stock opened at $137.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $173.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 29.11%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in VMware by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in VMware by 6,773.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its position in VMware by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in VMware by 931.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.17.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

