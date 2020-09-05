Amy Fliegelman Olli Sells 1,348 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
VMware stock opened at $137.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $173.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 29.11%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.17.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
