Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 114.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,385 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tricida were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tricida by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tricida by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tricida by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCDA. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tricida in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

TCDA opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $560.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13. Tricida Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.30. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricida Inc will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,859,765.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $317,800. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

