Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,390 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Cincinnati Financial worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 256.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $81.08 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

