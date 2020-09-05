State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,878 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,870 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 145.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.64. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $366,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,694 shares of company stock worth $1,214,807. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

