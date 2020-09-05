Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 20,303 Shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,303 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Telefonica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Telefonica by 308.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Telefonica by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Telefonica by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 624,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 49,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonica alerts:

TEF has been the topic of several research reports. New Street Research lowered shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

NYSE TEF opened at $3.92 on Friday. Telefonica S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.00, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80.

Telefonica Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.