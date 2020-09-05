Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 154.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,325,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,378.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $34,102.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,897,624.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,739 shares of company stock worth $17,422,277 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $211.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.35. Arista Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $267.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.12.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.