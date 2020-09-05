Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Stock Position Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,750,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,732,639,000 after acquiring an additional 384,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,233,000 after purchasing an additional 886,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,977,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,553,000 after purchasing an additional 267,567 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 306.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,937 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,777,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,651,000 after buying an additional 250,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.67.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

