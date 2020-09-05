Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2,044.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 49.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 821.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

NYSE RL opened at $74.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.18. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.31.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.