Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 87,816 Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,816 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.26% of CNO Financial Group worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 31,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 71,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. B. Riley upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. CNO Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.20 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

