Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 185,055 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.42% of Sally Beauty worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,467.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 21,500 shares of company stock worth $255,955 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBH stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $705.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.08 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBH. ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

