Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 232.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 383,034 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Photronics worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Photronics by 1,575.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 416,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 391,485 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth approximately $4,098,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,909,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,252,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,915,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,127.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,340 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $113,740.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,831.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,210 shares of company stock worth $314,618 over the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLAB stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.79. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.90 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Photronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

