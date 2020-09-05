Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Position Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,161 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 248.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 40,655 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 27,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 219.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 73,514 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $30.65 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

