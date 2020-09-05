Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 50,118 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,118 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Comerica worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 117.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1,236.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Comerica by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Comerica in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.31.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

