Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Acquires 4,506 Shares

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 4,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.47 per share, with a total value of $249,947.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,592,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,384,129.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, Istar Inc. bought 4,348 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $249,923.04.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Istar Inc. acquired 4,601 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.34 per share, with a total value of $250,018.34.

On Friday, August 28th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,552 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $249,950.32.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,639 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $249,995.71.

On Monday, August 24th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,879 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.24 per share, with a total value of $249,999.96.

On Friday, August 21st, Istar Inc. acquired 4,896 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.05 per share, with a total value of $249,940.80.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,948 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.52 per share, with a total value of $249,972.96.

On Monday, August 17th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,649 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.77 per share, with a total value of $249,976.73.

On Friday, August 14th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,662 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.62 per share, with a total value of $249,976.44.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,710 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.08 per share, with a total value of $250,006.80.

Safehold stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.20. Safehold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14 and a beta of -0.41.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Safehold by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Safehold by 25.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 83.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 69,304 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Safehold by 34.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

