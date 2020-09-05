BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Gap Down to $46.64

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.64, but opened at $44.42. BHP Group shares last traded at $44.36, with a volume of 77,397 shares traded.

BBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1,359.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 235,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 94,312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,397,000 after buying an additional 280,513 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

