BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Gap Down to $46.64

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.64, but opened at $44.42. BHP Group shares last traded at $44.36, with a volume of 77,397 shares traded.
BBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
About BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
