Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Down to $87.39

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $87.39, but opened at $82.79. Lumentum shares last traded at $77.50, with a volume of 40,240 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.97 and its 200 day moving average is $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $1,297,542.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,564,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $233,208.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,774.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,610 shares of company stock worth $8,164,282 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,643,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 3,704.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,216 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,395,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,086,000 after acquiring an additional 583,975 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Lumentum by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,941,000 after acquiring an additional 834,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,807,000 after acquiring an additional 60,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

