Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) Short Interest Up 23.5% in August

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the July 30th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Avenue Capital Management Ii, sold 9,007,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $5,404,513.20. Also, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 19,986,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $11,392,315.83. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacific Drilling stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Pacific Drilling worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

PACD opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Pacific Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.12). Pacific Drilling had a negative net margin of 253.61% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Pacific Drilling

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

