Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Short Interest Update

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the July 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 909,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

DNKN stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In other news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,191,753.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

