Brokerages Set Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Target Price at $49.60

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.49. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.25 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,070 shares of company stock worth $4,264,162. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 5,183.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 100.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

