Barclays PLC Increases Stake in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNET. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TriNet Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 17,844.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at $89,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

TNET stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. TriNet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $73.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.66.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $1,445,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,921.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,068.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,195.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,640 shares of company stock valued at $12,163,491 in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

