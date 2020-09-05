Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Position Reduced by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,453 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UCTT opened at $22.77 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.34. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other Ultra Clean news, CAO Chris Siu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $61,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,999.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,394. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

