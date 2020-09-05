Barclays PLC Sells 48,438 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,438 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USFD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 379.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,156.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on USFD. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

US Foods stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

